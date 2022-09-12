Russian agriculture production to gain 29.7% by 2030, Deputy PM Abramchenko says

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The strategy for the development of Russia’s agriculture sector and supporting measures will allow reaching the growth of agriculture production by 29.7% by 2030 compared with 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday.

"All those and other measures will allow reaching the growth of agriculture production by 29.7% by 2030," she said.

Abramchenko estimated the funding need of the Russian agriculture sector at 900 bln rubles per year ($15 bln).

"At least 900 bln rubles will be required each year for reaching all goals," Deputy PM said.