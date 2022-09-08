Russian Prime Minister names key financial stability factors

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Functioning of the National Wealth Fund (NWF), creation of an electronic budget and technology platforms for administration are the milestones making possible to keep the financial stability in Russia even in the sanctions environment," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

NWF is "the critical gain, enabling creation of such a safety cushion with the Bank of Russia, which is independently pursuing the monetary policy, that made possible to reliably plan financing of all key functions of the state," Mishustin said.

"Further, creation of the electronic budget and technology platforms for administration - these are revenue service platforms, the treasury platform, keeping a single treasury account and customs administration that is also evolving at present in the system of the Russian Ministry of Finance, all of them are the milestones providing the possibility for people to feel the financial stability even with the unprecedented nature of sanctions introduced against our country," the Prime Minister added.