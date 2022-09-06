Sales volume of UAZ in 2022 will reach around 35,000 vehicles

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The volume of sales of UAZ vehicles in 2022 may reach around 35,000 vehicles, General Director of Sollers Nikolay Sobolev said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As for UAZ, we are generally focused on around 35,000," he said.

Last year, UAZ sold over 41,000 vehicles.

