Guests from 68 countries attend EEF — Russia’s Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Guests from 68 countries are participating in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said at the panel session on Tuesday.

"Sixty eight countries are already taking part in the Forum, including not merely the ones close to the Russian Far East. These are Australia, Austria, the United Kingdom, the US, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, Ireland and Italy - it will take a very long time to enumerate," Trutnev said.

The countries are interested in each other nevertheless, despite "the indeed significantly changed structure of the world," he added.