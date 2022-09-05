Consumer lending market in 2022 to recover to figures of early 2022

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. At the end of 2022, the consumer lending market in Russia will recover to the values of the beginning of the year, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Sberbank Kirill Tsarev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"By the end of 2022, the consumer lending market will recover to the levels of the beginning of the year. At the same time, we plan to increase our share in the consumer lending market," he said.

As for mortgage loans, according to Tsarev, Sberbank issued 452,000 mortgage loans worth 1.38 trillion rubles ($22.76 bln) in August.

Earlier, Director of the Banking Regulation and Analytics Department of the Bank of Russia Alexander Danilov said that consumer lending in Russia could grow by no more than 5% in 2022.