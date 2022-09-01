Russia counts on more intensive energy cooperation with Japan’s Mitsui — cabinet

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian government counts on more intensive energy cooperation with Japan’s Mitsui company, the press service of the government announced on Thursday. The statement was made following a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Motoyasu Nozaki, Executive Managing Officer of Mitsui.

The parties discussed the continuation of the company's work in Russia, including in the Sakhalin-2, Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects.

"The work in the Sakhalin-2 project and other joint projects is mutually beneficial for our countries. We hope for a comprehensive intensification of our cooperation in the energy sector, primarily in the investment and technology areas," said Novak, as quoted by the press service.

In particular, the parties focused on the further development of joint gas production and processing projects in Sakhalin.

On Tuesday it became known that the Japanese Mitsui informed the Russian authorities of its agreement to retain a stake in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project. The Russian government allowed for the transfer of 12.5% in the new operator of the project to Mitsui's subsidiary registered in Dubai - MIT SEL Investment

Earlier it was reported that another Japanese participant in the project - Mitsubishi also decided to keep a stake in the Sakhalin-2 project and was to notify the Russian authorities before the end of August.

Changes in Sakhalin-2 project

On August 2, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the decree on establishment of the Sakhalin Energy LLC, the new operator of Sakhalin-2. The company is registered in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

In accordance with the executive order of the Russian President signed on June 30, Sakhalin Energy [previous operator - TASS] shareholders should agree to take participation interests in the created company in proportion to interests in the previous operator within one month. The controlling stake (50% plus 1 share) in Sakhalin Energy belongs to Gazprom, Shell has 27.5% of the shares, Mitsui and Mitsubishi own 12.5% and 10% respectively.