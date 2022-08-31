Russia has gas reserves for 100 years — Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia has gas reserves for the next 100 years, and certain deposits will be operational and producing gas by 2120, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

"Our Russian customers will have access to a low-cost, dependable energy supply. It is also crucial to remember that domestic consumers have strong reasons to be hopeful about the country's gas future. Because we have reserves for the next 100 years. And we know that some of our fields under development will be operational and supplying gas to the country by 2120," he said.

Miller said that such indicators were made possible by the establishment and growth of a new Russian gas production facility in Yamal.