Individual car imports to Russia rise sharply in June-July 2022 – study

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The number of cars imported into Russia by individuals grew dramatically in June-July 2022, according to Avto.ru statistics.

"The share of cars from overseas on Avto.ru climbed significantly in June and July 2022 - 1.5-fold compared to the end of 2021. This year, cars were brought in most frequently from Germany and Japan," the service said.

When compared to the beginning of 2021, the number of ads for the sale of used cars on Avto.ru tripled in June and July. This segment experienced significant growth in the end of 2020, and another rise was reported at the end of 2021.

"In 2022, German and Japanese cars were the most often imported. ... By the end of July, they accounted for nearly two-thirds of all 'imported' ads on Avto.ru," the service said.

The most popular imported cars, according to the study, were Toyota Camry, BMW 3 Series, Mazda 6, Ford Mustang, BMW 5 Series, as well as BMW x5, VW Passat, BMW x3, VW Jetta, and Kia Optima.