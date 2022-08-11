VK games segment Q2 revenue falls by 17% to $151.68 mln

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The adjusted revenue of the VK games segment in the Q2 of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 decreased by 17% to 9.2 bln rubles ($151.68 mln), the company announced on Thursday.

According to the company, the decline was due to the denomination of the segment's income in foreign currency.

Meanwhile, games segment revenue under IFRS in the Q2 of 2022 decreased by 5% and amounted to 10.4 bln rubles ($171.5 mln). Adjusted EBITDA for the segment decreased to 0.6 bln rubles ($9.9 mln) from 3.1 bln rubles ($51.1 mln) in the Q2 of 2021.

The average monthly active audience of games increased by 24.6% to 26 mln users, the company noted. The share of paying users per month was 3.8%, driven by an increase in the number of hypercasual games in the company's portfolio.

Around 94% of adjusted revenue in the Q2 came from free-to-play games, and the share of the mobile segment was 72% of the total compared to 77% in the Q2 of 2021, the company noted.

The Russian technology company said in its report earlier on Thursday that total normalized revenues of VK under IFRS gained 4% year-on-year in the first half of 2022 to 31.1 bln rubles ($513.4 mln). "Total revenues of VK under IFRS surged by 11% year-on-year and amounted to 32.8 bln rubles ($540.8 mln). Total normalized revenues edged up by 4% in annual terms and equaled 31.1 bln rubles ($513.4 mln). Online advertising became the main growth driver," the statement said.

Total normalized EBITDA fell by 37% to 4.2 bln rubles ($69.3 mln). Total net profit of the company under IFRS tumbled 26.5% to 3.6 bln rubles ($59.4 mln).