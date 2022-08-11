Source code, self-driving car technologies to remain in Russia — Yandex

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Yandex will leave the source code and technologies for self-driving cars development in Russia, the technology company’s press service told TASS.

"The entire source code and technologies of self-driving cars remain in Russia," the press service said.

The Kommersant newspaper reported earlier, citing sources, that Yandex plans to transfer development of technologies for self-driving taxi and delivery robots to Israel.

Yandex is using external cloud services on certain overseas market because legislation in such countries requires storing local data on their territories, the press service said. "Self-driving cars are being tested in Israel since 2018. We are also viewing new geographies now, for example, we consider Serbia. Each new location implies that a portion of project team will work there," the press service added.