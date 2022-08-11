China suspends meat imports from US company after finding ractopamine

BEIJING, August 11. /TASS/. China suspended meat product imports from the US company King Meat Service after finding it contained feed additive ractopamine, the Chinese customs service said on Thursday.

Chinese customs officers found ractopamine in beef, the service said in a statement on its website.

"In accordance with the law of the PRC, it was decided to suspend the issuance of import declarations for meat products shipped by this company from August 11, 2022," the statement said. The customs service didn’t say how long the restrictions would last.

The customs service notified the US Department of Agriculture about the decision, the statement said.