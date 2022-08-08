Russia’s harvested grain reaches 50% of plan — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The volume of grain harvested in Russia as of the beginning of August 2022 reached 65 mln tonnes, which is 50% of the planned volume, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Andrey Razin said on Monday.

"Today we are approaching around 65 mln tonnes of grain, we are moving towards the planned figures," Razin said.

Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said earlier that the planned figure for the grain harvest for 2022-2023 is 130 mln tonnes, for exports - 50 mln tonnes. "Currently, over 40 mln tonnes of grain have already been harvested, including 33 mln tonnes of wheat. We maintain our forecast at 130 mln tonnes, which will be one of the best results in the country’s history," he said. In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture expects good dynamics for sugar beets harvest, as well as potatoes and vegetables.

According to the Russian State Statistics Service, Russia’s grain harvest in 2021 amounted to 121.4 mln tonnes, and 133.5 mln tonnes in 2020.