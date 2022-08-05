Russian agriculture ministry to revise grain export plans for this season

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. There are risks on meeting the 130 mln tonnes grain harvest target, Russia’s Agriculture Ministry reported on Friday, adding that it might revise its grain export plans for this season.

The country’s current harvest is notably less than that as of the same date last year, the ministry said via its Telegram channel. Moreover, the agriculture equipment loading has been increased substantially amid the current situation, whereas there are issues with supply of components for imported equipment, the ministry explained.

"In total this all creates risks on meeting the 130 mln tonnes grain harvest target. Of course, we will fully provide the domestic market, there will be no problems with it. However, we will have to revise the 50 mln tonnes export plan unless we reach the planned volumes. This may negatively affect the global grain market," Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev was quoted as saying.

The situation on global markets is not simple, particularly on wheat, the minister noted. "The global supply of food-grade wheat will decrease during this season due to a number of reasons, including droughts in the US and Europe, flooding in Australia, and rough weather in India. Moreover, the quality of wheat in North America, in the US in the first place, is expected to deteriorate due to climatic anomalies. This all coupled with logistics restrictions may lead to serious risks on global food security during this agriculture year," Patrushev said.