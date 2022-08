MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. H&M opened ten stores in Russia, including one of the COS brand, the retailer’s press service told TASS.

"Nine H&M stores are opened at the moment, seven in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg, and one COS [store] in Moscow," the press service said.

H&M announced earlier the decision to gradually wind down operations in Russia. Stores will be temporarily opened in this process for a limited period of time to sell remaining goods in stock.