Siemens cured not more than a quarter of faults on Nord Stream turbines — Gazprom

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Siemens has cured not more than a quarter of identified faults on Nord Stream gas pipeline turbines, Deputy CEO of Gazprom said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We sent ten letters to Siemens. Siemens closed out not more than a quarter of faults; we regrettably have not received meaningful proposals in respect of other ones for restoration of engine safety and reliability in line with all requirements of laws of the Russian Federation," Vitaly Markelov said.

"We send another address to Siemens today and urge them to resolve all the accumulated problems as soon as possible," he added.