MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Gas deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline will reach technologically possible limits after the turbine returned from repairs is installed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Of course, the turbine will be installed. We know that there are still issues with other units, which Siemens is also aware of. But, of course, the turbine will be installed after all formalities are completed. And deliveries will continue to the extent that is technologically possible," he replied when asked if Gazprom will now be able to install a turbine and increase gas supplies to Europe.

Due to the late return of Siemens gas turbines after repairs due to Canadian sanctions against Russia, the gas pipeline has been operating at only 40% of its maximum capacity since mid-June.

After numerous requests from Germany, Canada decided to return the repaired Siemens turbine on July 9. According to the European Commission, Canada's return of the Nord Stream turbine does not violate EU sanctions on Russia because they do not relate to gas transit equipment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the Nord Stream turbine is not returned to Russia, only 30 mln cubic meters of gas per day can be delivered along the pipeline instead of the current 60 mln cubic meters.