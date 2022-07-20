Abolishment of EU restrictions for Russian banks will be recognition of mistakes — expert

PARIS, July 20. /TASS/. The potential cancellation of the freeze for a portion of assets of Russian banks under EU sanctions will actually become the recognition of mistakes made by Brussels, France’s EHESS Research Director Jacques Sapir told TASS.

"The EU decision to release funds owned by Russian banks will technically become softening of sanctions. The mentioned reason - resumption of trading in grain and fertilizers - can make it possible for EU officials to present it as a ‘humanitarian measure,’ <...> called to avoid the food crisis. However, when assets of banks were frozen, it was already clear that trade would be at risk - does it mean that EU leaders find the problem in recent weeks only? If so, then this is the recognition of rare incompetence," Sapir said.

Deliveries of Russian grain and fertilizers to the Middle East and Africa are vital for these regions, the economist said. The release of funds for their provision would mean that Europe "comprehended that sanctions in this sphere lead to catastrophic consequences both from the human and the political standpoint, with all EU countries and Western countries at large responsible for that," Sapir noted. In case European leaders approve the release of Russian banks’ assets, this will be "the return to realism" and recognition in part that "at least certain sanctions were approved in consequences of ill-advised estimation" and due to emotional and ideological reason, the expert added.