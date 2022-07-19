Gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 to reduce if turbine not returned to Russia — Putin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. If Russia does not get a turbine for Nord Stream 1 back, this route can be used to pump only 30 mln cubic meters of gas daily instead of the current 60 mln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the Astana Troika summit held in Tehran on Tuesday.

He noted that currently two turbines are functioning pumping about 60 mln cubic meters daily. "If another one arrives, good, two of them will be working. And if not, only one will which is only 30 mln cubic meters per day," the president explained.

The Russian leader noted that Gazprom has not yet received any official documents that the turbine for Nord Stream 1 would be returned to Russia from Canada soon.

"Now they tell us that the turbine for Nord Stream 1 will soon be returned to Russia from Canada. However, Gazprom does not yet have any official documents to this effect. And we, of course, should receive them because this is our property, this is Gazprom’s property. And Gazprom should receive not only […] the machine itself but its paperwork as well," Putin stressed.