Russian timber exports to continue despite new EU sanctions package — agency

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s forest industry complex won’t suffer much over the EU’s ban on timber supplies since it is mostly involved in exports to friendly countries, Pavel Chashchin, who heads the Federal Forest Management Agency, told TASS.

On July 10, 2022, the ban on supplies of the Russian forestry industry complex is introduced within the framework of the EU’s fifth sanctions package.

"The Russian forestry industry complex has already been oriented towards friendly markets and, where the restrictions emerged, it has already partially realigned. The process of establishing new export channels will continue," he said.

According to the official, 70% of deliveries in the first half of this year involved friendly Asian countries, above all, China and Uzbekistan who increased their purchases almost by 13%. The other 30% were delivered to EU countries, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and the US who increased their purchases by 4%, anticipating the sanctions.

"Over the past couple of months, our suppliers had to redirect from the European [direction] about 20% of exports to new markets. The flows to the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America have increased," the head of the agency said.

He also noted that the new economic situation will result in a closer attention to the domestic market as well.