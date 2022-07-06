Gas price in Europe falls by 6% amid end of strike in Norway

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe fell below $1,700 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday against the end of the strike of employees of the oil and gas industry in Norway, according to London’s ICE.

The August futures price at the TTF hub in the Netherlands fell to $1,646 per 1,000 cubic meters or 155 euro per MWh.

On the evening of July 5, Reuters, citing the leader of the trade union Lederne, reported that the strike of the oil and gas industry employees in Norway, which led to a new increase in gas prices in Europe, was over. According to him, the government intervened in the situation and hydrocarbon production will resume.