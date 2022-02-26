Russian Defense Ministry denies its website was hacked

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports its website was hacked.

"The information that’s being spread in social media by sofa-based fighters for Ukrainian victory that the Anonymоus group of hackers allegedly hacked the Russian Defense Ministry’s website and stole personal data of the agency’s personnel is a laughably primitive fake," the ministry told reporters. "All the hardware and software means of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Internet portal are functioning as usual with the parameters that have been assigned."

The ministry said the website’s servers don’t store personal data of military servicemen and other Defense Ministry employees. "It’s simply prohibited by Russian law, which the Ukrainians don’t know," the ministry said.

The purportedly stolen data, for example, lists SP Maslenkova Natalia Ivanovna as a ministry employee, while the SP abbreviation stands for sole proprietorship, the ministry said.