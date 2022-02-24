Sber ready for any developments, has scenarios to protect funds

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Sberbank is ready for any development of the situation and has prepared scenarios to guarantee the protection of funds, assets, and interests of clients, the press service of the bank reported on Thursday.

"Sberbank and all its systems are operating normally, their funds and services are available to individuals and legal entities in full. We are ready for any development of the situation and have prepared scenarios to guarantee the protection of funds, assets, and interests of our clients," the bank said.

It was reported earlier that in order to stabilize the financial market, the Bank of Russia has decided to start interventions in the foreign exchange market, expand the Lombard list and conduct operations today to provide additional liquidity to the banking sector.