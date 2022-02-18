Russia sent over 3,000 reports on cyberattacks to foreign countries — official

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia has recently sent to foreign states over 3,000 reports on cyberattacks against its systems from their territories, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday at the meeting on the development of international mechanisms to combat cybercrimes and support stability in the information sphere.

"More than 3,000 reports were directed to foreign partners on computer attacks against information and communication systems of our country from their territories. We have received over 1,000 notices of computer incidents from them," Medvedev said.

The activities of more than 13,000 harmful resources were prevented in the Russian information space, he added.