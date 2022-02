MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Russian economy will return to the balanced growth path in 2023, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"We anticipate we will return to the balanced growth path in 2023," she said.

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia made the decision to lift the key rate to 9.5% per annum at the meeting earlier today.