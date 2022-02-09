Russia’s retail trade turnover up 7.3% YOY in 2021 - Rosstat

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia moved up by 7.3% year-on-year in 2021 to 39.2 trillion rubles ($526.5 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The retail trade turnover in December 2021 gained 5.4% annually to 4.1 trillion rubles ($55 bln).

In 2021, 95.4% of retail trade turnover were formed by trading companies and individual entrepreneurs. The share of retail markets and fairs was 4.6% (in 2020 - 95.3% and 4.7% respectively).