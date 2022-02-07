West to sacrifice Ukraine for political campaign — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Countries of the West are sacrificing the economy and stability of Ukraine when pursuing their information and political campaign, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Channel One TV.

"There is an information and political campaign launched in the bowels of NATO and implemented in the first instance on Anglo-Saxon fronts. Certainly, with the engagement of Ukraine," the diplomat said. "Everything is sacrificed: the Ukrainian economy, Ukrainian stability, investments," Zakharova noted.

The West deprives Kiev of investments and the opportunity for integration with the Western community by declaring the possibility of Russia's attack against Ukraine," the spokeswoman said. "With what EU and with what Western community will they integrate if the imminent attack of Russia when for two months they labeled and then branded the Kiev regime and [said that] Ukraine is about to be attacked by Russia? Ukraine, unfortunately, is simply being bypassed by everyone," the spokesperson said.