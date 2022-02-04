First commercial supplies of Baikal airplane to start in 2023

KAZAN, February 4. /TASS/. The Baikal airplane is to receive the airworthiness certificate by the end of this year and first commercial supplies are scheduled to 2023, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"As regards completion of the certification procedure, we expect obtaining the certificate of airworthiness by the end of the next year and then to make first commercial supplies by the end of the year to come. The work has already been proactive, especially after the first flight that took place just recently," Manturov said.

Activities are underway in parallel to build a separate assembly plant in the Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Minister said. "Near the main aviation plant site, where this airplane will be assembled. In cooperation with the Ural Civil Aviation Plant," he noted.

The Baikal aircraft made the maiden flight in late January in Yekaterinburg. The airplane’s cruising speed is up to 300 km per hour and its range will be up to 3,000 km (1,500 km with the 2-tonne payload).