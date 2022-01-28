Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover up 12% in 2021 to almost $3 bln

BAKU, January 28. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.995 bln in 2021, up by 12.1% compared with 2020, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported on Friday.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia totaled $920.8 mln last year (up by 29.8% compared to 2020), while imports from Russia equaled $2.074 bln (up by 5.7%), according to the report.

In general, Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in 2021 after Italy and Turkey, according to the customs service. The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 8.83% of the total foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan. At the same time, Russia was the leader among the countries from which Azerbaijan imports products, with its share in 2021 accounting for 17.72% of all goods imported by the country.

In 2020, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia decreased by 11.6% and amounted to $2.671 bln due to the coronavirus pandemic. The share of trade operations with Russia stood at 10.92% of the total foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan in 2020.