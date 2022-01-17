Export cargo loading on Russian Railways’ network up 3.2% to record 490 mln tonnes in 2021

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The volume of export cargoes loaded on the network owned by Russian Railways gained 3.2% in 2021 compared with the previous year to a record level of 490 mln tonnes, the company reported on Monday, adding that export shipments by rail increased by a quarter over the past ten years.

In the structure of the export cargo flow the share of coal amounted to 215.1 mln tonnes (+7.7% compared with 2020), oil and petroleum products - 91.4 mln tonnes (+0.5%), ferrous metals - 29.6 mln tonnes (+4.3%).

China, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland, Brazil, Finland were among the biggest importers of the Russian goods supplied by rail.