Reverse gas supplies start via Yamal-Europe to Poland after Gazprom’s booking refusal

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Reverse gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Germany to Poland have started after Gazprom refused to book pumping capacities for Tuesday on the previous day, according to the information provided by the gas transport operator Gascade.

The gas pumping direction depends on the applications that the gas transport operator receives from clients. The gas flow direction may change depending on higher nominal applications (nominations) received for pumping to any direction. If clients want to change their nominations the so-called re-nominations on gas supplies via pipeline are formed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the physical gas flow through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany was fully frozen. It is formed as a difference between re-nominations for direct or reverse supplies (reverse to Poland).

On Friday, the company did not book capacities at a day-ahead auction, but at an intraday auction, it ordered a pumping volume of 26.8 million cubic meters against 31.4 million cubic meters in the previous days. After that, the gas giant booked 5.2 million cubic meters on Saturday, 4.2 million cubic meters on Sunday and 3.8 million cubic meters on Monday.

In December, Gazprom chose to book Yamal-Europe gas pumping capacities daily. In November, the holding did not order additional capacities on transit of gas via Poland beforehand for December, saying that it could swiftly book additional capacities for each week or for a 24-hour period.