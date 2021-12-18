Yerevan plans to restore 45 km of railway section leading to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, December 18. /TASS/. The Armenian government plans to restore 45 km of the Yeraskh - Julfa - Ordubad - Meghri - Horadiz section of the railway and spend $200 mln, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Mher Grigoryan.

"According to preliminary estimates of experts, the indicative price of restoring sections of the railway passing through the territory of Armenia will be about $200 mln. The length of the section (through the territory of Armenia - TASS) will total about 45 km, and the total length of the track is around 340 km," he noted.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, the railway route connecting Armenia and Azerbaijan will operate "under the accepted international rules for railway transportation, on the principles of reciprocity, and within the framework of the sovereignty and jurisdictions of the countries through whose territories it will pass".