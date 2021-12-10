Russia to start financing industrial zone construction in Egypt in 2022 — ministry

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia will start financing construction of the industrial zone in Egypt and is considering the use of such format in other countries, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov said on Friday at the Made in Russia international export forum.

"We will start funding construction of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt from the next year. We are thinking of replicating such experience in other countries, for example, in Uzbekistan," he said.

Industrial zone construction was initially intended for 2020 but the timeframe was shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia and Egypt concluded the intergovernmental agreement on the zone with the preferential tax treatment in Egypt in 2018. It is planned that resident companies will be able to launch production as early as in 2022.