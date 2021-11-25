Pakistan sees prospects for LNG storages construction by Russian companies — Minister

YEKATERINBURG, November 25. /TASS/. Pakistan needs construction of currently absent liquefied natural gas (LNG) storages. This is a promising sphere of investments and it can be of interest for Russian companies in particular, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan told TASS on Thursday.

"Currently, there are no storage facilities for LNG in Pakistan. This is another promising investment opportunity," the Minister said.

"At the moment, ships with LNG immediately pump gas into the pipe, and there is no place to store LNG. We are considering different options. One of the latter is a storage facility for 100-200 million cubic feet of gas. Therefore, Russian companies could not only supply gas to Pakistan but also participate in the construction of storage facilities for LNG," the official noted.

Omar Ayub Khan welcomed Russian suppliers to bid on a competitive basis.