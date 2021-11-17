Nord Stream 2 to be approved by EC in summer 2022, expert says

LONDON, November 17. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will hardly approve the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline earlier than August 2022 after the German Federal Network Agency suspended the certification process for its operating company, Gas Markets Analyst Luo Zongqiang from Rystad Energy consultancy told TASS on Wednesday.

"In Europe, the suspension of Nord Stream 2’s certification process has let bullish momentum take hold again, resulting in higher TTF prices due to the evaporating expectations of any supply relief through this pipeline during the Northern Hemisphere winter," the expert said. "The Nord Stream 2 setback comes as temperatures in the northern hemisphere have started to drop, and storage levels are down 2.5% on the previous week," he noted.

"We now estimate that the certification can only be completed around April next year at the earliest, with ample potential for an extension through to August 2022, given the likelihood of an even more stringent evaluation at the next review stage of the European Commission," the expert added.

Delays in utilizing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may have a lasting effect for the region during the coming winter and beyond, Luo Zongqiang said.

"Europe may be forced to continue being dependent on an already tight liquefied natural gas market, which suggests an increased likelihood of a sustained high price environment throughout much of next year’s first half if Europe emerges with severely depleted storage," he added.