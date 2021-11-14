Aeroflot to start flying to Abu Dhabi, Burgas - airline

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Aeroflot starts making scheduled flights to Abu Dhabi (UAE), the Russian flag carrier said.

"SU0530/0531 flights will be made thrice per week - on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Flights will be made by modern medium-range airplanes in the airline’s fleet - Boeing 737-800," the airline said.

Aeroflot also made the first scheduled flight to the Bulgarian resort city of Burgas. "SU2156/2157 flights en route Moscow - Burgas - Moscow will be made once per week in the winter schedule - on Saturdays," the air carrier said.