Gas injection by Gazprom can be offset by withdrawals, expert says

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Natural gas withdrawal from European underground gas storages (UGS) where Gazprom keeps its regional reserves has scaled up in recent days, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Gas withdrawals from UGS by other market players offset Gazprom’s injections in statistics, Deputy Head of the Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach told TASS.

Four million cubic meters were withdrawn on November 10 from the Haidach UGS in Austria, one of the largest Gazprom’s storages in Europe. Furthermore, about 3 mln cubic meters were withdrawn from the UGS Jemgum in Europe and about 1.8 mln cubic meters were injected to the UGS Rehden. The UGS Katharina in Germany is also in the injection mode, while 5.43 mln cubic meters of gas were lifted from the Dutch UGS Bergermeer.

"Both Gazprom and other market players store gas in these UGS, which can submit requests for withdrawals because the heating season is underway. In its turn, this offsets volumes in the statistics of what Gazprom sends for pumping," the expert said.

Gazprom said earlier it had approved and had started delivering the gas injection plan for five European UGS in November.

Total gas filling of European UGS declined to 74.91% and is about 79.76 bln cubic meters now, according to GIE. Current figures are approximately 10 bln cubic meters lower than the average minimum of the last five years, the expert noted. This may become challenging for Europe in the second part of the heating season in case of cold winter or other factors strongly influencing on the imported gas supply and demand balance, he added.

"One should not forget that one string of the Nord Stream 2 is ready and the second one will be ready soon, and this is also a very serious reserve to increase supplies," Grivach said.