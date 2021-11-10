Oil shipments in Baltic ports rely on weather — Transneft

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Crude oil shipments in Baltic ports proceed according to the actual weather because of the announced storm warning, press service of the national oil pipeline operator Transneft told reporters on Wednesday.

"The storm warning was announced in Baltic ports also; activities are underway as the weather permits," the company said.

All the four ports of Transneft presence are currently affected by the adverse weather, the company noted. The late tanker is expected to approach the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in the evening. The weather has slightly improved in Kozmino.

"The system intake and deliveries to refineries generally follow the schedule, except the Novoil Refinery that halted oil intake from 17.56 pm yesterday," the pipeline operator added.

Bashneft-Novoil is making commercial products and shipping them to consumers, press service of Bashneft told TASS. "The partial reduction of feedstock intake on the production site is a normal event as part of current redistribution of feedstock flows within the Ufa group of refineries," the company said.