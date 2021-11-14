Supplies of Checkmate fighter jet may begin ahead of schedule

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Supplies of Russia’s advanced Checkmate fighter jet may begin in 2025, or a year ahead of the schedule, Yuri Slyusar, CEO of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, incorporated in Rostec), said on Sunday.

"The year 2026 is the beginning of supplies. We are working to begin it earlier, in 2025," he said.

The United Aircraft Corporation presented a new light tactical fighter jet named Checkmate at the MAKS 2021 airshow. The Checkmate incorporates the most advanced systems, including an open architecture configuration to meet the customer’s requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies. The single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter will carry a payload of over seven tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time. The aircraft will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 and will have an operating range of 3,000 km. The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 international exhibition is running in the United Arab Emirates from November 14 through 18.