Fines on Facebook are lawful, court says

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Tagansky District Court of Moscow recognized on Wednesday that the decision to fine Facebook 15 mln rubles ($210,600) due to the refusal to localize data of Russian users on the territory of Russia was lawful, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court upheld the decision of 422nd Section of the Justice of the Peace Court, which had earlier recognized Facebook as liable under Part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code (violation of Russian laws in the personal data sphere), with the fine totaling 15 mln rubles imposed on the company," the press service said.

The court also upheld decisions of the first court instance to impose fines of 4 mln rubles ($56,100) on WhatsApp and 17 mln rubles ($238,700) on Twitter.