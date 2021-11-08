Russia, Germany have good energy cooperation prospects, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia and Germany have good prospects for the expansion of cooperation in the energy area amid the global energy transition, Head of the State Duma (lower house) energy committee Pavel Zavalny said at the Russian-German Potsdam Meetings conference held in Moscow on Monday.

"Russia and Germany have very good [cooperation] prospects amid the ongoing energy transition," he said. "Russia can ensure not only sufficient volumes of gas at stable prices, notably of methane, the most environmentally friendly gas, methane-hydrogen in the future. Methane-hydrogen may become a transition fuel in the coming decades," he said.

The development of hydrogen technologies is another promising area of the Russian-German cooperation, according to Zavalny. "Our long-standing partner in the energy sector, Germany can and should become one of our main partners in the development of hydrogen technologies and new energy," he noted, adding that the two counties have a firm foundation for such a partnership, meaning "infrastructure, joint projects in science, in the field of training engineering staff, the experience of joint work and confidence of partners persisting despite the political complications."

That said, there are risks of the Russian-German energy dialogue cooling with the new German government, the lawmaker noted. "It will be seen in the near future how the new German government will ensure succession in this cooperation," he said. "I think that we will avoid negative scenarios, find ways of solving all problematic issues and will cooperate," Zavalny noted.