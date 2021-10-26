Nord Stream 2 certification not posing threat to EU gas supply — German Economy Ministry

BERLIN, October 26. /TASS/. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy confirms that it has sent its conclusion on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project certification to the German Federal Network Agency [German regulator - TASS] and believes that license issue will not pose threat for gas supplies to Europe, the Ministry said in its statement on Tuesday.

"The Ministry for Economic Affairs completed the analysis of consequences of the Nord Stream 2 certification process for supplies security and handed it over today to the Federal Network Agency," the Ministry said. "The Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy arrives at a conclusion in its assessment that certificate issue does not pose threat to security of gas supplies to Germany and the EU," it added.

"Development of the conclusion was preceded by consultations with EU neighboring countries, which is eventually reflected in the analysis. Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary had the opportunity to discuss," the Ministry said. "The Federal Network Agency will now proceed with the certification procedure and investigate further conditions required from the legal point of view," the Ministry noted. "Independence of the operator [of the pipeline from the supplier] was not the subject matter of the conclusion of the Ministry for Economic Affairs," it added.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline ended on September 10 of this year.