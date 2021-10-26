Over 100 organizations will sign Code on AI ethics by end of 2021 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. More than 100 governmental, commercial and scientific organizations will sign the code of ethics for artificial intelligence (AI) by the end of 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Tuesday. He was speaking at the first international forum "Ethics of Artificial Intelligence: The Beginning of Trust", which was held at TASS.

"More than 100 organizations from the state, commercial and scientific sector will sign the Code by the end of 2021," Chernyshenko said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister it is necessary to maintain a focus on values such as human rights and well-being, the trust and reliability of AI systems, their safety and service to humans. The main priority is to protect the interests of the people, he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister clarified that during the work on this code, a large series of expert discussions were held. More than 500 experts were involved, more than 300 different proposals regarding the text of the document were received and worked out.

Chernyshenko also expressed hope that the forum on artificial intelligence would be held on a regular basis.

"We expect regular activity. This is the first international forum on AI, we would like to participate in the second and third one, to rejoice at the successes, to sum up some results, to openly discuss the problems we face together," Chernyshenko said.

The authors of the Russian Code of Ethics for Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence, together with the Analytical Center under the Government of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Economic Development. The Code will become part of the Artificial Intelligence federal project and the Strategy for the Development of the Information Society for 2017-2030.

It establishes general ethical principles and standards of conduct to guide those involved in activities using artificial intelligence.