Buying gas from third countries will cost Moldova more than from Russia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The cost of buying gas from third countries will be higher for Moldova than the price of shipments from Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

According to him, purchasing gas from other countries "is Moldova’s business". "The question, however, is rhetorical: it is obvious that [these] deals can only be at prices higher than those discussed with the Russian side," Peskov stressed.

"Contacts will continue," Peskov promised and emphasized that Gazprom’s position is well-known, "it is carefully verified, understandable, and well-grounded, and from the standpoint of price parameters, it is very favorable for the Moldovan side".

Peskov did not evaluate the reasons why the negotiations between Moldova and Gazprom have not yet led to any results. "Work is underway to agree on the terms of the contract or not agree, here you need to understand what the Moldovan side will decide on," he added.

Gas negotiations with Moldova

Moldova's negotiations on a long-term contract with Gazprom came up empty-handed last week. The Russian gas giant has asked Moldova to pay off a $709-mln debt. Options have been offered to Chisinau to defer payment of the debt, and Gazprom is also ready to provide a 25% discount on gas, but Moldova is not yet ready to agree to this.

During the negotiations, the parties extended the current agreement until the end of October. This month, Moldova is importing gas at a market price of about $790 per 1,000 cubic meters. Chisinau is seeking to reduce the cost of gas to an average of $200-300 per 1,000 cubic meters. Last year, the ex-Soviet state paid an average of $148 for the same volume. Gazprom announced it was ready to prolong the contract for November if Moldova pays for the supplies for September and October in full.

Currently, some of Moldova’s enterprises have been switched to fuel oil, and a state of emergency over gas prices has been introduced in the country along with a search for alternative gas suppliers.