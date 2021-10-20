Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving

SANYA, Oct. 20. /TASS/. About a thousand female members of Hainan’s Li people held a workshop on the ancient art of weaving in the city of Dongfang, according to the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, that weavers clad in colorful national clothes gathered in the city's Wenhua Square. During this event, any local resident and guest of the resort had the opportunity to try to learn the tricks of the weaving craft.

It is believed that the Li people were among the first to settle in Hainan in ancient times. The women of these people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing, and embroidery many centuries ago. For centuries this skill was passed down from generation to generation in Li families and is preserved to this day.

Items of clothing, scarves, blankets and other products made using fabrics created by the Li people are known by connoisseurs, collectors and ordinary tourists not only in China itself but all over the world. They stand out because of their traditional bright colors that blend with Hainan’s scenic nature and compliment it. The ornaments on the fabrics often depict plants, animals, hunting and household scenes, and other images.

The Li weaving technique was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009. As the edition notes, altogether there are more than 300 sites of intangible cultural heritage in Hainan, of which 82 have a regional status, and 32 are national and are protected by the state.

The government of Dongfang holds regular events to promote the customs and traditions of the Li people. They take place at various sites in the city and in educational institutions — anyone can not only learn about the rich cultural heritage of this ethnic group but also try to learn new crafts.