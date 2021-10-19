Russian media watchdog expects removal of prohibited information from Twitter — official

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications expects removal of remaining prohibited information from Twitter and is ready for a dialog with the US-based company, head of the regulator Andrei Lipov told reporters on Tuesday.

"When Twitter is ready, we will meet them; the ball is in their court. No [meeting] date so far. We are satisfied for the time being. Sanctions applied against them led to their removal of more than 90% of prohibited information and just a little is left to achieve complete purity. We are waiting and are ready to talk. Our task for the first instance is compliance with Russian laws. Let them work here always if they comply with it (legislation - TASS)," the official said.

The regulator will fully lift restrictions of Twitter’s operating speed when the social network will remove all the prohibited content, deputy head of the Service Vadim Subbotin said earlier.