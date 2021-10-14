Hungary in talks with Russia on technology transfer to produce Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Hungary and Russia are in talks on technology transfer for the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at the plant in Debrecen, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Thursday.

"Today we are discussing what preparations are needed and what timetable is possible for our National Vaccine Plant, which is currently under construction, to receive the technology required for the production of Sputnik," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that "no one should ask political or ideological questions about life-saving vaccines" against COVID-19 when it comes to the approval of Sputnik V by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Szijjarto noted that Hungary is grateful to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko for his help in the supply of Sputnik V, which allowed the country to conduct the fastest vaccination campaign in Europe in the spring.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in May, Hungary became the first state in the European Union, where more than half of the population over 18 received at least one dose of vaccine against the new coronavirus infection.