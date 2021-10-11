Bailiffs collect administrative fines for about $181,333 from Twitter

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Federal bailiffs are collecting administrative fines from the Twitter social network of almost 13 million rubles ($181,333), the press service of the Russian Federal Bailiff Service told TASS on Monday.

"The Federal Bailiffs Service is executing enforcement proceedings initiated by the judgments of the magistrate of judicial district No. 374 of the Tagansky District of Moscow to recover administrative fines from Twitter Inc. in the total amount of 12.9 mln rubles," the press service reported.

The measures are being taken in accordance with the federal law "On enforcement proceedings."

The Bailiff Service also received eight judgments in the case of an administrative offense issued by the magistrate of the court district No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow, which impose administrative fines on Facebook in the total amount of 26 mln rubles ($362,620).

"At present, in accordance with the current legislation, measures are being taken to initiate enforcement proceedings against Facebook Inc," the press service added.