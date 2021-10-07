Russia plans to attract 10,000 construction workers from Uzbekistan — Cabinet

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia is going to attract 10,000 migrants from Uzbekistan to work in its construction sector. The Cabinet adopted a ruling on implementing the relevant pilot project. The document was published on the official website for legal information on Thursday.

"[Hereby to instruct the relevant agencies] to implement a pilot project on attracting citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan for temporary employment with Russian legal entities engaged in economic activities in the construction sector," the document says.

Among the ministries, which are in charge of the project, are the Labor Ministry, the Interior Ministry of, the Foreign Ministry, the Construction Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Education Ministry, and Emergency Situations Ministry.

The project provides for attracting 10,000 citizens of Uzbekistan who will be able to come to Russia to work in the construction sector after passing a PCR test for coronavirus infection no earlier than 72 hours before arriving in the country. It is also required to provide a document on vaccination with Sputnik Light or other vaccines against coronavirus infection no earlier than 14 days before arrival in Russia, or confirm the fact of overcoming the coronavirus infection no earlier than five months before arrival in Russia.

According to Deputy Construction Minister Nikita Stasishin, the adoption of the decree will make it possible to move on to concrete practical steps to attract labor migrants from Uzbekistan, taking into account the need to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety.

The Russian authorities plan to attract labor not only for the construction of housing, but also for large infrastructure projects. The medical checkup, PCR testing and vaccination will be carried out before the arrival of migrants in Russia, on the territory of Uzbekistan, Stasishin said.

According to him, a number of Russian construction companies declared the need for a labor force in specific areas of activity. The migrant workers will be attracted for these companies.

"The employer company will be indicated in permits granted to foreign citizens, which will allow avoiding non-fulfillment of the employee's obligations under the employment contract," the Deputy Minister added.