Russian Railways can scale up coal supplies to China — press service

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Railways can ramp up coal deliveries to China if more trains are able to pass through border crossings, the press service of the Russian railway operator told TASS on Wednesday.

The coal price rally has become one of the key drivers of the electricity shortage in certain Chinese regions, Zhongxin Jingwei economic media reported earlier. The steam coal index ZCFI gained 5.32% on September 27 at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to 1,214.48 yuan ($192.4) per tonne, the highest figure for eight years, the media outlet said.

"Russian Railways can increase coal supplies to China if China Railway is ready to accept extra freight trains via border crossings," the company said.

Coal deliveries to China in January-August 2021 soared by more than 30% annually to 20.6 mln tonnes, Russian Railways said. Shipments via ports gained almost 60% to 16.4 mln tonnes, while deliveries through border crossings tumbled over 20% to 4.2 mln tonnes, driven by limitations on the number of trains accepted by China because of coronavirus restraints.

"Coal transportation to China gained over 22% according to the first 28 days of September, including by 28% through ports and by 6% via border crossings," the press service said.