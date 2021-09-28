Moscow court to examine complaints of social networks against fines on November 10

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Tagansky District Court of Moscow will examine complaints of Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter against fines for the failure to localize data in Russia on November 10, the Court’s press service told TASS.

"The review of appeals against rulings of the Justice of the Peace of the Court Section No. 422 in the Tagansky District of Moscow in respect of WhatsApp LLC, Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. called to administrative liability under Article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of Russian laws in the personal data sphere) will take place in the Tagansky District Court of Moscow on November 10 at 09.00 am, 09.30 am, and 10.00 am Moscow time accordingly," the press service said.

In late May, the Russian telecom watchdog bound foreign services to localize databases in Russia by July 1. According to the regulator, about 600 representative offices of foreign companies in Russia localized storage of personal data of Russian users to date.